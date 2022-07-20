Hanover Health Department concerned about increase in mosquito index

WESTERN BUREAU:

There is growing concern about an increase in the number of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes in communities across the parish of Hanover. Chief Public Health Inspector (CPHI) in the Hanover Health Services, Patricia Hall Patterson, told a Hanover Municipal Corporation (HMC) monthly meeting recently that the situation was particularly troubling against the background of the current COVID-19 pandemic, and the country’s overall efforts to manage. She said:

“In 2021, the premises index was 17 at this point in time (in July), but now (July 2022) it is 21 .2. In June 2021 it was 15 .6 and in June 2022 it was also at 21 .2, so there is an increase in the number of premises (year over year) with breeding sites for mosquitoes in them, which is not good at this time.”

The Aedes aegypti mosquito is known as a carrier of several mosquito-borne diseases, such as the dreaded dengue, Zika and chikungunya viruses.

According to the report tabled in the HMC meeting by the health services, in June 2021, approximately 2,200 premises were inspected with 17 per cent of them found to be positive for mosquito breeding sites, while in June 2022 some 2,723 premises were inspected with 578 or 21 .2 per cent of them found to be positive for mosquito breeding sites.

Patterson named the districts of Success and Maryland as recording the lowest and highest, respectively, in the breeding site index.

“Some 6,375 containers were inspected across the parish, with 1,371 found to be positive for mosquito breeding,” she pointed out.

The Hanover CPHI argued that it would be creating quite a stressful situation for the health workers in the parish, should there be a breakout of any of the mosquito-borne viruses at this time.

She urged all Hanoverians, especially those living in the deep-rural areas and who store water for use in their homes, to cover all water containers, and check them regularly for any sign of mosquito breeding.

Turning her attention to the ‘newest kid on the block’, the monkeypox, she emphasised that there is no notification of any case of that disease in the parish of Hanover, but the department is exercising vigilance..

“Currently, we are doing our surveillance in the communities and also in the tourist establishments and hotels, with respect to fever and rash, and we have been sensitising all the staff and clients who come to the health facilities within the parish, with respect to the monkeypox and how they can prevent it spreading if it is detected,” she stated.

According to the HHD report submitted to the HMC’s July meeting, there are some 11 large hotels and 135 villas on record as existing in the parish of Hanover. Of this, 95 per cent have been health certified as at the end of June 2022.

Patterson said that the HHD continues to make regular checks and host information and health awareness sessions within the tourism establishments and other local businesses within the parish.