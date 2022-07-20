NCB employee in multimillion-dollar fraud denied bail

The National Commercial Bank employee who was arrested in a multimillion-dollar fraud was this morning denied bail when he appeared before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

Arsenio Johnson, 32, a retail support officer, is facing charges of larceny as a servant and breaches of the Proceeds of Crime Act and the Cybercrimes Act.

His attorney Annette Henry, in making the bail application, told Parish Judge Maxine Dennis-McPherson that her client is diabetic and hypertensive.

She also told the judge that he is a devoted husband and father of three children who have been asking about his whereabouts.

Additionally, the lawyer said that Johnson has cooperated with the police and asserted that he is not a flight risk.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

But the judge refused the application, noting that outstanding documents need to be submitted so that Henry can make a fulsome submission.

It's alleged that between January 2020 and July 2022 Johnson carried out several unauthorised transfers of monies from the bank's suspense account to two accounts associated with him totalling $ 5.86 million.

He is to return to court on September 12.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.