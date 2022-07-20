No motive in killing of cop in Spanish Town

A motive is yet to be established for yesterday's murder of an off-duty policeman in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

Jermaine Brown, who was attached to the Spanish Town Police Station, was gunned down along St John's Road in the Johnson Pen area.

The incident happened about 5:30 p.m.

The police say Brown went to the area in his private motor car to conduct personal business when he was pounced upon by unknown assailants who shot him multiple times inside his car.

The attackers fled on foot into nearby bushes.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Eyewitnesses, however, told The Gleaner that Brown had just entered his car and was slowly driving away from the premises when three men, who were in waiting, fired on the vehicle from behind, hitting the cop multiple times.

According to residents, Brown had been providing private security duties at a business establishment located in the vicinity of where he was shot.

They also disclosed that yesterday's fatal shooting came weeks after a female manager at the establishment was also killed by gunmen.

Chairman of the Jamaica Police Federation Corporal Rohan James, who visited the scene yesterday, condemned the attack.

"Regarding the loss of one of our colleagues, it is a very unfortunate incident however criminal elements seem to be having their own way at this particular time," charged James.

"It is one that we continue to implore the elected representatives to appropriately use the Public Debt Management Act to provide the State with the resources that we can sufficiently act given the kind of criminality and lawlessness that is existing now," he added.

He said while the police have no active lead they will leave no stone unturned to bring the perpetrators to justice.

He appealed to the residents in the area to give support to the police.

- Ruddy Mathison

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.