PEP achievers in western Hanover recognised

TWENTY STUDENTS, 11 boys and nine girls from primary and preparatory schools in western Hanover, who aced their Primary Exit Profile (PEP) examinations were awarded for their excellent work.

At a ceremony staged by the member of parliament for Hanover Western, Tamika Davis, at the Grand Palladium Resort in Point on Sunday, the students, with their guardians present, were praised, pampered and presented with awards, while also being given guiding advice on how to face their future endeavours.

Senior Parish Judge N. Fairclough Hylton, in her keynote presentation at the ceremony, praised the effort and dedication that the students have shown, adding that she sees in them as the country’s leaders of tomorrow.

“This year was a challenging one. Not only did you have to contend with PEP, but you also had to contend with the COVID-19 pandemic, and your ability to manoeuvre through the pandemic gave us an insight into how exceptional you all are,” the senior parish judge stated.

“Continue on the path that you have chosen, as it will only lead to very rewarding and successful achievements. There will be detractors, but you have to learn to block them out, ignore the outside noise and focus on your goals, and do what you want in order to excel,” she advised.

“Go and be the best version of you, go into the future with pride, dedication and ambition, as you already have what it takes to be exceptional; and I have no doubt that you all will be great,” she stated, emphasising that success requires hard work and dedication.

Meanwhile, education officer in the Ministry of Education and Youth Region 4, Susan Simms, noted that schools in western Hanover are excelling, as “they strive to deliver learning that is culturally located, authentic and exciting, where all students are engaged, where the community willingly shares its skills, strengths and values; and where learning is at the core”.

She added: “[The year] 2022 has proven to be a very successful year once again for the western Hanover schools, as we continue to celebrate the character, commitment and achievements of our students in academia, sport, the arts, and in cultural endeavours.”

Simms also related that studies have shown that when there is community involvement in the education of children, they usually do better than when their education is left to schools alone.

Turning her attention to the awardees, she stated: “You are the authors of your own lives, it’s up to you to dream it, imagine it, sketch it, shape it, build it, go after it and make it happen. From this day forward, believe in yourselves, so that you may reach your goals and fulfil your dreams.”

Davis told The Gleaner that she has undertaken to continue her support of education across her constituency, as that is one of the main gateways out of poverty for the less fortunate.

All 20 students were given trophies, gift certificates and book vouchers value at $15,000 each as a contribution towards their back-to-school expenses come September 2022, when they all start high school.

According to the MP, several other students within the constituency will be benefiting from similar assistance for the September school term.

