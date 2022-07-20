Wed | Jul 20, 2022

Port worker hit by bus on Marcus Garvey Drive

Published:Wednesday | July 20, 2022 | 7:16 PM
The extent of his injuries is not known. - Asha Wilks photo

A 65-year-old man was hit by a Toyota Coaster public passenger bus while reportedly waiting to cross a section of Marcus Garvey Drive in Kingston on Wednesday.

He has been transported to hospital.

The extent of his injuries is not known.

The 65-year-old man was reportedly on his way home when he was run over, eyewitnesses say. 

The man is an employee of the Kingston Freeport Terminal Limited.

- Asha Wilks

