Port worker hit by bus on Marcus Garvey Drive
Published:Wednesday | July 20, 2022 | 7:16 PM
A 65-year-old man was hit by a Toyota Coaster public passenger bus while reportedly waiting to cross a section of Marcus Garvey Drive in Kingston on Wednesday.
He has been transported to hospital.
The extent of his injuries is not known.
The 65-year-old man was reportedly on his way home when he was run over, eyewitnesses say.
The man is an employee of the Kingston Freeport Terminal Limited.
- Asha Wilks
