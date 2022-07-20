Three men arrested following Portmore robbery

Three men were arrested in Portmore, St Catherine early this morning following a robbery in the Independence City area.

The police say a call was received that men travelling in a motor car had carried out a robbery some time after 4 o'clock.

The police say a team was immediately dispatched and a search was launched.

They say the car was intercepted in the Marine Park area in Portmore.

The men who were aboard reportedly attempted to elude the police but were apprehended.

