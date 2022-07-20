UPDATE: Five 'big fish' nabbed in US/Jamaica-led drugs raid, luxury vehicles seized

A fifth major suspect linked to the local drug trafficking trade has been taken into custody in pre-dawn operations in St James and St Andrew involving Jamaican and United States law enforcement.

Four were initially arrested.

But the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) has since tweeted that the fifth person who was being sought has been nabbed.

The operation is being led by MOCA, Narcotics Police, the Financial Investigations Division, the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime branch, the Jamaica Constabulary Force Fugitive Apprehension Team, the US Drug Enforcement Administration and United States Marshals.

Two of the suspects were taken into custody on extradition warrants from the United States (US), sources told The Gleaner.

According to a senior law enforcement official, it's the first drug-related extradition warrant from the US since 2009.

The 2009 warrant was for Christopher Dudus Coke, the Jamaican drug lord who was extradited in 2010.

Coke was later convicted and is serving a 23-year prison sentence in the US.

Police sources say several "high-end" vehicles were also seized during Wednesday's pre-dawn operations.

One of the suspects was apprehended at the gated apartment complex, The Avery, located on Charlemont Avenue in St Andrew.

At least four of the vehicles were seized there.

- Livern Barrett

- Livern Barrett

