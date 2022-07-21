24-y-o firefighter charged over police shoot-out in Nannyville

Twenty-four-year-old firefighter Jordon Gabbidon has been charged in relation to a shoot-out with the police in Nannyville Gardens in St Andrew earlier this month.

Gabbidon has been charged with shooting with intent, illegal possession of firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and malicious destruction of property in connection with the July 8 incident.

The police report that about 9:15 p.m., a team from the Counter Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigations Branch (C-TOC) were conducting operations in the area when they gathered intelligence about a group of men who were travelling in a Toyota Mark X motor car.

The police say the car was intercepted on Colonel Harris Path in Kingston 3.

A firefight ensued and two men were fatally shot.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The police say the Toyota Mark X motor car was later searched and several items seized.

Recovered were three illegal guns, three empty magazines, seventeen 9mm cartridges, two Apple iPhones and a Samsung cell phone, according to the police.

The police say investigators are still working to formally identify the deceased men, however, they are believed to be 27-year-old Orane Lee, otherwise called 'Indian' or 'Pablo', and Prince Davis, a 26-year-old painter.

Investigators believe the men are from Nannyville Gardens, Kingston 3.

Gabbidon, who managed to elude the scene, turned himself in to the police and was pointed out on an identification parade on Monday, July 18.

He was later charged following a question-and-answer interview.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.