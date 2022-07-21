Anti-doping hearing for cricketer John Campbell adjourned to get expert witness
The disciplinary hearing for Jamaican and West Indies batsman John Campbell who had reportedly declined to submit to a drug test has been adjourned to August 2.
Chairman of the Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission (JADCO), Kent Gammon, agreed to the adjournment at a preliminary hearing on Monday, following a request from Campbell's lawyer Mark-Paul Cowan.
Cowan sought time to obtain an expert witness for his client.
It is alleged that the left-hand cricketer had refused to be tested by a JADCO representative who visited his home in April of this year.
Cowan, when contacted, was mum about his client's defence or the purpose of the expert witness.
Attorney-at-law Ayana Thomas, is also representing Campbell, while Andre Sheckleford is representing JADCO.
Campbell faces a ban of up to four years from the game for “evading, refusing or failing to submit to a sample collection” if found guilty.
This latest anti-doping case follows that of cricketer Andre Russell in 2017.
All-rounder Russell was found guilty and banned for a year for a whereabouts clause violation by an independent anti-doping panel in Kingston.
