Anti-doping hearing for cricketer John Campbell adjourned to get expert witness

The disciplinary hearing for Jamaican and West Indies batsman John Campbell who had reportedly declined to submit to a drug test has been adjourned to August 2.

Chairman of the Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission (JADCO), Kent Gammon, agreed to the adjournment at a preliminary hearing on Monday, following a request from Campbell's lawyer Mark-Paul Cowan.

Cowan sought time to obtain an expert witness for his client.

It is alleged that the left-hand cricketer had refused to be tested by a JADCO representative who visited his home in April of this year.

Cowan, when contacted, was mum about his client's defence or the purpose of the expert witness.

Attorney-at-law Ayana Thomas, is also representing Campbell, while Andre Sheckleford is representing JADCO.

Campbell faces a ban of up to four years from the game for “evading, refusing or failing to submit to a sample collection” if found guilty.

This latest anti-doping case follows that of cricketer Andre Russell in 2017.

All-rounder Russell was found guilty and banned for a year for a whereabouts clause violation by an independent anti-doping panel in Kingston.

