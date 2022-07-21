Corporate Hands | Mayberry donates $800,000 to math education

The Office of the Archbishop of Kingston and Mayberry Investments Limited have joined forces to enhance math instruction and learning in Catholic primary and secondary schools. As such, on July 15, MIL donated over $800,000 in an attempt to increase the foundation’s commitment to building capacity in this crucial sector, in light of the deficiencies in mathematics teaching and learning. From left: Konrad Mark Berry, vice-chairman of Mayberry Investments Limited; Margaret Campbell, principal of St George’s College; and Roman Catholic Archbishop Kenneth Richards pose with the symbolic cheque.