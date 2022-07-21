Corporate Hands | NCB Foundation invests in Trinitarian Basic School

The Trinitarian Basic School, located on Olympic Way, St Andrew, is now one step closer to fulfilling its mandate of enhancing student learning and investing in community development, as a result of the donation of two laptops and two printers by the NCB Foundation. The institution serves over 100 students from the community. Murphine Garrick (right), branch manager, and Sudian Rose, business development representative from the NCB Matilda’s Corner branch, visited the school recently to officially hand over the devices.