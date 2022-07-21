Earth Today | Forest Trek 2022: A breath of fresh air

LOCALS AND visitors alike recently took the opportunity to experience first-hand the beauty of Jamaica’s forests, while deepening their appreciation for the benefits of these critical natural resources.

This was made possible, courtesy of the 12th staging of Forest Trek on Saturday, June 25, and comprised a 12-kilometre hike through sections of Orchard Forest Reserve in northeastern St Andrew. The hike began at the Mavis Bank Coffee Factory and ended in Guava Ridge.

Along the way, hikers, seen here, were able to enjoy a breath of fresh air.