Häagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream recalled

AN IMMEDIATE recall has been ordered for Häagen-Dazs plain vanilla ice cream because of “serious” trace amounts of the pesticide ethylene oxide (ETO) being found in two batches of the product.

The warning was issued by Jamaica’s Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC), which acted on information from the Ministry of Agriculture following an urgent notification from the European Union Rapid Alert for Dangerous non-Food Products.

Wisynco, the local distributor of the Häagen-Dazs brand, issued a voluntary recall of the product, the CAC said in a press statement issued on Tuesday. That applies to pint (473 ml), quart (946ml), minicup (95ml), half-gallon, and bulk quantities.

The recall references expiry dates between July 5, 2022 and July 18, 2023.

The CAC is encouraging consumers to check refrigerators at home, school or any other institution for the item. Consumers in possession of these batches are advised to cease further use and return products to the point of purchase for a full refund.

