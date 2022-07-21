Jamaica 60 commemorative stamp launched

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, has launched the Jamaica 60 commemorative stamp. The stamp, commemorating Jamaica's 60th anniversary of Independence, is produced by Jamaica Post.

Speaking at the unveiling of the Jamaica 60 stamp at her New Kingston offices today, Minister Grange said stamps are still important in modern society.

“There is always need for commemorative stamps because our athletes, our artists, our creatives will always shine in the world; and will give you reason to produce the wonderful collection of Jamaican stamps that you're known for… It is therefore fitting that in this year of our Diamond Jubilee that a commemorative stamp be commissioned to mark this important milestone in Jamaica's history,” she said.

The stamp, which features the official logo of Jamaica 60, is available immediately from Jamaica Post in denominations of J$60 and J$120.

The Postmaster General, Lincoln Allen, in a message read by Herbert Fletcher, the Senior Director for Corporate Services at the Post and Telecommunications Department, said, “we are pleased to have been commissioned to procure and issue the Jamaica 60th Independence stamp set, which forms part of the wider series of Jamaica's official celebratory activities to mark our Diamond Jubilee.”

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The Postmaster General said the design of the stamp represents the “creativity, boldness and greatness of us as a people.”

Minister Grange is urging Jamaicans at home and abroad to collect the Jamaica 60 commemorative stamp.

“I used to collect stamps as a youngster – don't know where they are now – but I can encourage everyone in this room: collect these stamps because they're going to be valuable. Particularly at this time when everything is going digital,” she said.

The year-long global celebration of Jamaica 60 is being observed under the theme 'Re-igniting a Nation for Greatness'.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.