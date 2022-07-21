Kingston cashier accused of pocketing $3.2 million from company

A former employee at T Geddes Grant Limited accused of stealing $3.2 million from the company is to return to the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on October 7.

Charged with larceny as a servant and unauthorised access to data is Jhaniele King, who is of a Kingston address.

The 27-year-old was employed to the company as a cashier when the funds went missing.

Allegations are that between March 7 and May 2 this year, King reportedly collected money from customers for goods purchased and pocketed the sums.

It is further alleged that she then gained access to customers' credit and debit cards and used them to replace the money which she had reportedly stolen.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The fraud was reportedly discovered during an audit.

King was subsequently arrested and charged and was released on $200,000 station bail.

On Wednesday when she appeared in court, Parish Judge Maxine Dennis McPherson varied her bail and added reporting conditions.

She was also instructed to surrender her travel document with a stop order to be enforced at all ports as part of her bail conditions.

She was, however, not arraigned as her lawyer Althea Freeman requested disclosure to facilitate taking further instructions from her client.

King's bail was then extended.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.