Major fire at plaza in Half-Way Tree
Published:Thursday | July 21, 2022 | 11:54 AM
There is now a large fire at Premier Plaza in Half-Way Tree, St Andrew.
The blaze started at a store on the second floor.
Four units are now battling the blaze.
There is now a traffic pile-up in the area.
More information to come.
