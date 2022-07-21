Major fire at plaza in Half-Way Tree

There is now a large fire at Premier Plaza in Half-Way Tree, St Andrew.

The blaze started at a store on the second floor.

Four units are now battling the blaze.

There is now a traffic pile-up in the area.

More information to come.

