Over 200 PPV operators ticketed in Portmore for road breaches

Some 202 public passenger vehicle operators were on Wednesday issued with traffic tickets during an enforcement operation in Portmore, St Catherine.

Further, licence plates were removed from 40 vehicles for breaches of the Road Traffic Act.

The operation, which was a collaboration between the Jamaica Constabulary Force and the Island Traffic Authority, was conducted along Dawkins Drive in the municipality.

The exercise saw motor vehicle examiners checking tyre pressure and condition and brake systems, among other things.

More than 400 vehicles were checked during the exercise.

"We are imploring the operators to comply with the law as we have noticed vehicles driving with multi-coloured flashing lights, excessive tints, and even broken windshields," said Superintendent Hopton Nicholson, head of operations for St Catherine South police division.

He said the operations will be ongoing.

- Rasbert Turner

