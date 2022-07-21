UWI student makes top 50 shortlist for Global Student Prize

Jamaican university student 21-year-old Isheba Cornwall has been shortlisted for the Global Student Prize 2022, which carries an award of $100,000.

Cornwall, who is a second-year student studying Integrated Marketing Communication at the University of the West Indies, Mona, was announced in the top 50 shortlist.

Cornwall was selected from almost 7,000 nominations and applications from 150 countries.

The Varkey Foundation partnered with Chegg.org to launch the annual Global Student Prize last year, a sister award to its $1 million Global Teacher Prize.

The organisers say the award is to be given to one exceptional student who has made a real impact on learning, the lives of their peers, and on society beyond.

It was noted that Cornwall is an entrepreneur, an advocate for youth empowerment, and an expert in using social media for the power of good.

She is the founder and host of the Woman Up radio show on NewsTalk93 FM, which uses the art of storytelling to educate Jamaican women on how they can navigate womanhood.

As a core member of the Talk Up Yout community group, she hosts its radio show on Nationwide 90 FM, which focuses on a number of youth issues from crime and violence to climate change.

As a social entrepreneur, Cornwall is co-founder of the online community iAM (Intentionally Aiming for More) which focuses on providing opportunities for youth to excel in a number of areas in life.

She was head girl and students' council president at Excelsior High School and was Region 1 public relations officer for the National Secondary Students' Council.

She is also a social media marketer who has worked with corporate companies and is also a social media ambassador for the United States Embassy in Jamaica.

The top 10 finalists of the Global Student Prize are expected to be announced in August.

The winner, who will be announced later in the year, will be chosen from the top 10 finalists by the Global Student Prize Academy, made up of prominent individuals.