Cop in $100k bribery-murder saga willing to return to Jamaica, claims innocence

The third policeman being sought in the murder of 49-year-old tiler in Red Hills, St Andrew over an alleged bribery deal gone bad, wants to return to Jamaica to assist the investigations.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) reported this week that two cops were in custody, and a third fled Jamaica.

Queen's Counsel Peter Champagnie confirmed Friday that he is representing the policeman who is stationed at the Constant Spring Police Station in St Andrew.

Champagnie said he has written to the relevant investigative bodies informing them that he has been retained to represent the policeman.

The cop is willing to return to Jamaica to assist with the investigation, the lawyer said.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Champagnie said the policeman says he is not involved in any murder and did not leave the island because of the incident.

The two other cops were arrested on Sunday on suspicion of murder following the fatal shooting of Phillip Wallace on July 16.

The cops allegedly requested $100,000 from Wallace following a raid a few days earlier in return for a case against him to be dropped.

A sum was allegedly provided but the cops demanded more.

A report was made to the Constant Spring Police Station and a corruption probe opened against the cops.

About 10:41 a.m., Saturday, Wallace was reportedly standing in his Green Glide Close community when a white Toyota Axio motorcar drove up.

Three men alighted from the vehicle and opened fire on Wallace, reports said.

A woman who was also shot at escaped without injury.

The Independent Commission of Investigations and the JCF's Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau are probing the matter.

- Barbara Gayle

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.