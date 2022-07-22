Egg farmers split on value of centralised market

THERE was mixed reaction to a suggestion from veteran egg farmer and vice-president of Jamaica Egg Farmers Association (JEFA), Mark Campbell, that producers and consumers of eggs are likely to be benefactors of a centralised egg market.

“A centralised market will provide a standardised production and delivery of market to the consumers. We will be aware of what is happening in the industry. Importantly, it will rid the industry of the ‘crab in the barrel’ mentality.”

Campbell explained that egg farmers involved in a centralised market can operate virtually and keep their supply to the consumer constant.

“I give you an example of what I am talking about. A farmer who has a contract with a hotel chain falls short in production to keep his client happy. All he or she needs to do is contact the association virtually and that shortfall can be made up without anybody losing,” Campbell explained.

Lenworth Fulton, president of the Jamaica Agricultural Association, supported Campbell’s position.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“Organised and run in a similar manner of a co-operative would be good. It would provide a unified approach to marketing eggs and open the possibility of export to the Caribbean. In a matter of time we could be exporting Reggae Egg,” Fulton said.

Cheryl McLeod, an egg farmer and secretary of JEFA, said the facility was already in operation in other markets overseas.

“It is an excellent idea and I support it 100 per cent. In Canada they have a centralised market. We can use that same template and benefit both producers and consumers,” McLeod declared.

But there was some criticism.

Three Trelawny egg farmers are not in support of the idea. Eldon Kerr, Melrose Cummings and another who did not wish to be named would rather continue as they operate now.

“I have been a farmer for 30 years. I joined the association once and came out because there was no benefit for me. I have a market and if I fall short I know where to go,” Kerr said.

According to Melrose Cummings, only the larger farmers would benefit.

The farmer who did not want to be named told The Gleaner, “I have nothing against Campbell but it is not something I support. I am prepared to rise and fall as the market dictates,” he said.