Extradition hearing set for St Andrew man held in anti-narcotics operation

An extradition hearing is to be held on September 14 for Anthony Daniels, one of the four men held in a major police operation this week.

Daniels, 50, who is from a St Andrew address, and another alleged drug dealer, 60-year-old Hugh Fraser, of Westgate Hills in Montego Bay, St James, appeared before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court this morning.

Both men are wanted for alleged crimes committed in the United States.

Daniels, who was arrested in St Andrew, is wanted for conspiracy to distribute five kilogrammes or more of cocaine and two counts of distribution of five kilogrammes or more.

Fraser, who was busted in Montego Bay, is wanted for attempting to distribute five kilogrammes or more of cocaine.

Both cases were called up separately before Senior Parish Judge Lori-Anne Montague.

When Daniels' case was mentioned, his lawyer, Christopher Townsend, indicated that he is proceeding to an extradition hearing.

In Fraser's case, his attorney Martyn Thomas was absent but advised the court through his colleague Samoy Campbell that he needed time to take instructions from his client.

Consequently, an August 2 date was set for the matter to be mentioned.

Both men were remanded.

The accused were held in targeted anti-narcotics operations by joint police-military teams in St James and St Andrew on Wednesday.

The early morning operations included personnel from the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA), the US Drug Enforcement Administration and US Marshals service.

According to MOCA, the team in St Andrew discovered approximately US$40,723, CA$29,190, JA$530,750, a licensed Glock firearm with 132 live rounds, 19 cell phones, 28 sim cards, and a number of other evidentiary material.

In Montego Bay, detectives reportedly seized US$6,785, eleven cell phones and a BMW motor car.

