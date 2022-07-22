Illegal gun seized in Manchester

An illegal firearm loaded with several rounds of ammunition was seized during an operation in Grey Ground district in Williamsfield, Manchester on Thursday.

No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.

The police report that about 1:30 p.m., a team was on an operation in the area when they conducted a search of a premises.

The police say a Pucara .38 revolver along with three rounds of ammunition was found under debris in the yard.

Investigations are ongoing.

