INDECOM serves notice for questioning on policewoman in Donna-Lee Donaldson case

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has served a notice for questioning on the female district constable in the case of the disappearance of social media personality Donna-Lee Donaldson.

Attorney Oswest Senior-Smith, who is representing the policewoman, said the interview session is set for August 3.

Senior-Smith says his client is not being treated as a suspect.

The police had indicated that steps would be taken to compel the policewoman to give a statement after she refused to give one.

But Senior-Smith is rejecting that his client rebuffed an attempt by investigators to give a statement.

The attorney, in an interview with The Gleaner today, said his client had indicated that she was prepared to give a statement but would need her lawyer present for the exercise.

Arising from that stance, he said she was advised that she was a suspect in the case.

But the attorney said that based on discussions with Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey yesterday, he is of the impression that that status was no longer the case.

He said this was also highlighted in the INDECOM notice.

Meanwhile, Senior-Smith said the policewoman is fearful for her life arising from threats reportedly made against her and members of her family, both in Jamaica and overseas.

He said a formal complaint has been made by his client in the matter.

Asked when was the last time his client saw or interacted with Donaldson, the attorney said it was his understanding that it was no time recently.

He acknowledged that his client knew Donaldson for some time.

The policewoman shares a child with Donaldson's boyfriend, who is also a member of the constabulary force.

The 24-year-old was last reportedly seen at his New Kingston apartment on July 11.

Donaldson has not been seen since.

A high-level police probe is being conducted into her disappearance.

