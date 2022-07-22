Justice David Batts on drive to inform Jamaicans about rights and the legal system

Supreme Court Judge Justice David Batts says greater effort must be made to arm Jamaicans with a better understanding of the laws of the land and the justice system.

Batts charges that a more informed citizenry augurs well for justice, noting that it is critical for Jamaicans to be sensitised about the laws, the legal system and how it works.

To play his part, Batts, who is regarded to have a sharp judicial mind, has written the book 'The Law and Constitution for Every Jamaican', as a resource for Jamaicans.

He today told The Gleaner that the book is aimed at boosting public education on the justice system, adding that it is paramount that civics be taught in schools.

Copies of the book will be available in bookstores islandwide next month.

Batts presented special advance copies yesterday to Chief Justice Bryan Sykes and President of the Court of Appeal Justice Patrick Brooks.

“[It is] a timely addition to available sources on Jamaican law especially during the 60th year of Jamaican Independence,” said Sykes in hailing the publication.

Batts was accompanied on the courtesy call by Christine Randle, managing director of Ian Randle Publishers, which is responsible for the publishing of the book.

Randle says the book is written in very simple language and demystifies perceptions people have about the law, justice and the Constitution.

Batts, a former Kingston College student, graduated from the Norman Law School in 1986 and gained employment with the law firm Livingston, Alexander and Levy.

He became a partner in the firm in 1994.

He was appointed a Queen's Counsel in 2012 and also appointed to the Supreme Court Bench that same year.

Batts is known in legal circles as a zealous advocate for constitutional freedom of thought and expression.

- Barbara Gayle

