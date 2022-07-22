Local oversight body gets EU grant

The Consensus 2020 Monitoring & Oversight Committee (CMOC) has been awarded a grant of €300,000 to support its monitoring and oversight of programmes to mitigate crime, violence and corruption.

A release from the unit notes that the funding will supplement outlays by the domestic private sector since CMOC’s formation in 2020 as an independent body comprising stakeholders drawn from the business community, civil society, academia, and the political directorate.

CMOC itself is a product of the initiative to develop a National Consensus on Crime, which has as its ultimate objective the transformation of Jamaica into “a safe and secure society and the place of choice to live, work, raise families and do business” as spelt out in the country’s Vision 2030.

CMOC has been tasked with monitoring compliance and progress of the parties in completing the deliverables agreed by the stakeholders to enable Jamaica to achieve a sustainable reduction in crime, violence and corruption and, in the process, keeping the public apprised of progress by assessing the efficacy and efficiency of those programmes utilising evidence-based performance metrics.

The EU grant will support CMOC activities over the three-year period 2022 to 2025.