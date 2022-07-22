Manchester truck driver accused of stealing $750,000 charged with embezzlement

Manchester truck driver Juvell Thompson, who is accused of stealing $750,000 from his company, has been charged with embezzlement.

The 28-year-old, who is from Top Hill district in Mandeville, was charged on Wednesday.

Thompson has been in custody since the Saturday, July 16 incident at a premises in Royal Flat in Manchester.

The police report that Thompson, who was employed by the company as a driver and deliveryman, signed for the vault key, opened the vault, and removed a total of $750,000, which he reportedly took to his home.

The police were notified and an investigation launched.

On Wednesday, Thompson was arrested and charged with the offence.

His court date is being arranged.

