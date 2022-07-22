Motorists urged to clear outstanding traffic tickets before applying for substitute driver’s licence

THE ISLAND Traffic Authority (ITA) is urging motorists who are applying for substitute driver’s licence to clear outstanding traffic tickets beforehand.

The call comes amid an influx of persons applying for substitute driver’s licences since the start of the year.

ITA data revealed that up to July 18, 8,658 persons have applied for substitute driver’s licences. Of that number, 3,182 or 37 per cent of the applicants have a combined total of 59,218 outstanding traffic tickets.

Consequently, the ITA is reminding motorists that applications for substitute driver’s licences will not be approved if applicants’ records are found to have outstanding tickets, endorsements, suspensions or warrants.

Director of the ITA Kenute Hare says with the new Road Traffic Act and accompanying regulations coming into force soon, persons must assume greater responsibility in avoiding traffic infractions.

“We would prefer motorists get no traffic tickets at all. So, we want drivers to shape up and remember that when the ITA gives them a driver’s licence, we didn’t give them to get traffic tickets. Those of us who have been driving badly, let us chart a new course,” he said.

In the meantime, entities looking to recruit drivers or have existing drivers operate company motor vehicles are encouraged to have those drivers clear outstanding traffic tickets.

Persons with outstanding traffic tickets are advised to contact PSTEB’s WhatsApp number at (876) 836-0270, send an email to ttpu@jcf.gov.jm or visit the branch’s location at 16 Lower Elletson Road, Kingston 2.

Information can also be sought from the ITA via email at dita@mtw.gov.jm or via telephone at (876) 754-1900.