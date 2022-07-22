Plans advanced for purchase of additional garbage trucks – McKenzie

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Desmond McKenzie has indicated that plans are advanced to acquire 50 additional trucks for the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA).

McKenzie says the additional units are expected to enable the NSWMA to significantly improve garbage collection services islandwide.

He was speaking during the Ministry's semi-virtual town hall meeting at the St Mary Anglican Church Hall in Port Maria on Thursday.

He noted public concerns regarding inconsistent garbage collection and assured that “over the next couple of weeks … you will see work taking place [islandwide] to deal with the issue and give the country a different look [and] feel.”

The local government minister pointed out, however, that while solid waste collection is the NSWMA's remit, “it is our responsibility, as Jamaicans, to ensure that we play our part in that also.”

This, he said, by properly containerising household and commercial refuse for collection.

McKenzie also advised that the Government continues to explore the prospect of divesting garbage collection services.

He informed that a stakeholders meeting was held in Trelawny on Wednesday to review the Integrated Solid Waste Management Proposal being piloted by the Cabinet Enterprise Team.

