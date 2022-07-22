TJH launching T-Tag discounts for customers amid toll-rate increase

TransJamaican Highway Limited (TJH) has announced its new discounted T-Tag rate structure for motorists traversing the Kingston to Portmore (T2) leg of Highway 2000 East-West, which took effect on July 9. Motorists using the T-Tag will only pay $320 for Class 1 vehicles and $520 for Class 2 vehicles, per trip. Discounts will be applied in the form of rebates and credited to their T-Tag account within two hours after passage.

Ivan Anderson, managing director, TJH, believes the discounted trips will be welcomed news for road-users, especially the citizens of Portmore, amid the toll rate revisions which also came into effect on July 9.

“In addition to these discounts which are being offered upfront at Portmore, there are Frequent User Rewards available to T-Tag customers who make 10 or more trips using Portmore or Spanish Town legs,” Anderson explained.

Under this programme, class 1 and class 2 T-Tag customers are refunded in full for their 10th weekly trip and receive an additional 10 per cent of the value for each additional trip that week, directly to their T-Tag accounts.

“Since this recent toll rate revision, Class 1 and 2 vehicles pay $340 and $550 per trip, respectively, on the Portmore leg. But now with a T-Tag and its associated discounts, these Class 1 motorists will pay $320 each for trips 1 to nine and $288 each for trips 11 and onward each week between Saturday and Friday. Their 10th trip would be free since the full value of it would be returned to their accounts shortly after passage.”

Similarly, Class 2 motorists at Portmore with a T-Tag will pay $520 each for trips one to nine, receive a full rebate of the value of the 10th trip, and pay $468 each for trips 11 and onward each week.

Since news broke of the rate revision, there have been talks surrounding the ongoing challenges of households to cope with the state of recovery of the economy and the timing of the increase.

“This is a budgeted item for many persons, especially those who are daily users of the highway, like our Portmore residents, and it comes too with other essential commodities experiencing price hikes, such as fuel and food. The new discounted T-Tag rates are a way of giving those road-users a little something back for each trip. The T-Tag is now the best way to pay. It is more efficient in high usage hours to avoid delays so you are saving on time and fuel,” Anderson shared.

Customers can get their T-Tags by visiting the sales offices at any Highway 2000 East-West Toll Plaza located at Portmore, Spanish Town, Vineyards or May Pen.