Westmoreland man wanted for shooting charged

Thirty-four-year-old Shawn Smith, otherwise called 'Blacks', who was listed as wanted, has been arrested and charged.

Smith, who is from 3 Miles River in Frome, Westmoreland, has been charged with wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm.

The police in Westmoreland reported that Smith was allegedly among men who went to Georgies Plain in the parish on Saturday, July 16, and opened gunfire hitting a man.

The police were summoned and the man was taken to hospital where he was admitted.

Swift investigations led Smith to hand himself in to the police after being listed as wanted on Wednesday, July 20.

An arrest warrant was consequently executed on him.

His court date is being arranged.

