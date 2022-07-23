31-y-o Kingston man nabbed with homemade gun

A 31-year-old man from Kingston is facing gun-related charges after his reported suspicious behaviour led to the alleged discovery of a homemade weapon on Thursday.

Agustus English, otherwise called 'Ogaro', of Ashoka Road, Kingston 11 has been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Reports are that about 5:30 p.m., on Thursday, a the police team was patrolling on Spanish Town Road in Kingston when English was seen acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion, a police statement says

He was accosted, searched and the homemade firearm with one 9mm round of ammunition taken from him.

English's premises was also searched and one additional 9mm round was found.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He was detained and later charged.

A court date is being finalised.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.