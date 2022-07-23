Jazz gives back to Portland community

FAIRY HILL, Portland:

There is always a big smile on the face of Marcia Cecile Lawrence, which could very well be the magnet that draws residents from the varied adjoining communities to her place of business in Fairy Hill, Portland, where the focus is on assisting students.

Lawrence, who pointed out that the Wi-Fi access at Jazz it’s the Spot allows students to do school assignments and surf the Internet, said it is her way of giving back to the community where she does business.

Last Sunday, Lawrence even celebrated International Ice Cream Day at her business establishment. Residents, including children, turned out for the family-oriented event while engaging in an afternoon of fun, games and food, including cupcakes, hot dogs, hamburgers, pizzas and pastry.

“It was out of an abundance of love for children in Fairy Hill and other adjoining communities, including Boston and Drapers, that I decided to engage in celebrating International Ice Cream Day, which is a special treat for the entire family,” said Lawrence, adding that children are her most important customers.

“At Jazz, emphasis is placed on providing and catering for children as we believe that they are important in every family setting. Just to see the smile on a child’s face is more than fulfilling, and of course, when a child makes frequent visits to this pastry lounge, the parents usually get curious, and in short order, they too are seen walking through the door. So the International Ice Cream celebration is quite special for the family,” she said.

With the support of Caribbean Cream Limited, the makers of Kremi ice cream, and their local distributor, Di Ice Cream Shop in Port Antonio, Lawrence was able to create the special celebration.

Lawrence opened her doors at Jazz it’s the Spot to students during the COVID-19 pandemic, providing free Wi-Fi and tools to dozens of students during the lockdown of schools. The businesswoman said it was important for her to make a difference in the community where she was raised.

“I grew up in the community of Boston in Portland, and I operate a business in Fairy Hill, which is an adjoining community. And therefore, giving back is always the right thing to do, especially with the harsh economic climate that exists in these communities. There are many challenges for parents as it relates to their children, and I have seen it necessary to play my part as a corporate citizen,” Lawrence said.