Manchester man confesses to murdering woman, charged

A construction worker who confessed to murdering 45-year-old Paula Saunders, whose body was found in Greenvale, Manchester with hands and feet bound, has been charged.

He is Robin 'Zaza' Morris, 63, from Greenvale. The woman was a resident of the community.

Saunders' body was found on July 12 and Morris held three days later.

He reportedly confessed and was formally interviewed in the presence of his attorney on Friday, the police say.

His court date is being formalised.

Detectives who processed the crime scene revealed that the body was found was covered with logs.

