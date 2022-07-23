Marks encourages diaspora to monetise J’can culture

Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States Audrey Marks says that it is time for Jamaicans living in the diaspora to monetise the country’s culture, food, music and dance.

She stressed that it was time to use the creative industry to transform Jamaica’s unique resiliency, creativity and commitment to turn the best of the culture into real economic opportunities, given that Brand Jamaica is globally recognised.

“Our music, fashion and our film industry have tremendous potential,” said Marks.

In welcoming the staging of the World Reggae Festival for yet another year, she commended the team for conceptualising the festival.

She described the initiative as a great way to promote Jamaica as a country, as well as its music and culture. “If you think about it, we are all ambassadors of our country – especially its culture – which has so influenced the world stage that people are constantly amazed at our geographic size,” she said.

The DC World Reggae Festival is actually one of the few reggae festivals worldwide that is owned and produced by Jamaicans.

“I was very excited to see this initiative by a small team of four young Jamaicans forming a self-funded group, and want it to be a success to encourage more of this type of cultural entrepreneurship, in addition to providing support for big ideas in the diaspora community to monetise Brand Jamaica,” she added.

COMMITTED

Marks sees Washington, DC’s, intense interest in Jamaican popular music as an opportunity that has not been fully explored; so much so that the embassy has committed to continue its partnership with the festival for future stagings. “The DC World Reggae Festival demonstrates at a micro level the power of Brand Jamaica. The show is designed to promote Jamaican music – reggae music, Jamaica’s culture, and the influence that reggae music has on other cultures,” she said.

“Events like the DC World Reggae Festival can only help to propel future interests in travelling to Jamaica for the true authentic flavour of its music, food, arts, culture and interaction with our people.

“We have one of the most recognisable brands in the world because of what has been done on the world stage by our musicians, athletes, tourism pioneers, so I would like to see more Jamaicans benefiting from monetising our brand.”

Marks said that the festival “provided a platform for Jamaican brands to market their products, have patrons taste their products and develop a loyalty to the brand because of its support in promoting our culture abroad”.

“I am encouraging Jamaican companies that are looking to market themselves overseas to partner with promoters of these types of high-level events because it’s a win-win partnership,” Ambassador Marks concluded.

She said the embassy has also committed its support to help build awareness of several other events that are raising funds for schools and clinics as well as other charities across Jamaica.