Nottingham councillor launches appeal for Princess Margaret Hospital

LONDON:

Nottingham councillor Merlita Bryan is appealing to the Jamaican diaspora to help her efforts to raise funds for the Princess Margaret Hospital, in St Thomas, Jamaica.

Bryan, who was born in the south-eastern parish of St Thomas, recently launched her project to raise £250,000 for the hospital.

“Our objective is to help the Princess Margaret Hospital provide a professional and high-quality service for patients. We would welcome donations from the public,” Bryan said of the initiative.

The money raised will contribute to the purchase of essential equipment and finance infrastructural work to improve the aesthetics of the outpatient clinic, which has come under increased demand for services following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking further at the launch of the project at the Council House in Nottingham recently, she said: “Jamaicans living in the parish of my birth informed me that the hospital needs financial support.

“After lengthy discussions with my cousin about our beloved St Thomas, we decided to give our support by means of fund-raising. The fact that we are not living in Jamaica does not mean we have forgotten our birthplace. The Princess Margaret Hospital needs help from the Jamaican diaspora. I want to give something back.

“We have family and friends in Jamaica who need a good healthcare service, along with the wider community.

“Also, it would be appreciated if we can be sign-posted to companies with deep pockets that can help our cause to fund equipment.”

Bryan said the chief executive officer at Princess Margaret Hospital, Melecia Linton, also welcomed news of the project when she was contacted by the councillor’s team.

The funding will also ensure the Outpatient Department (OPD), located on the ground floor of the main ward building, will be fully compliant to Ministry of Health and Wellness protocols.

The provision of additional medical equipment will enhance the hospital’s ability to cater for the increase in patients accessing care.

A mobile X-ray machine, infant incubator, a syringe pump and medical gas piping are among the items needed to be purchased.

Needed equipment

Some of the equipment at the institution has exceeded its lifespan. The procurement of needed equipment will minimise the waiting period of clients, while improving the health outcome of patients.

Dr Lola Ramocan, wife of Jamaica’s High Commissioner to the UK, Seth George Ramocan, was present at the launch event and said: “This project is authentic and funding is desperately needed. Councillor Bryan is a philanthropist at heart and is very determined to help her parish. She is a respected character in the Nottingham area and is being assisted by Dr Christopher Tufton, health and wellness minister in Jamaica, and minister of his office, Courtney Cephas. Councillor Bryan is looking forward to receiving support from the diaspora.”

The Princess Margaret Hospital serves a population of approximately 120,000, extending to Eastern Portland and St Andrew, with the majority of the population residing in St Thomas.

Supporters of the project who were present at the launch were High Commissioner Ramocan, Lord Lieutenant Sir John Peace, the Queen’s representative to Nottinghamshire, who did the official launch, and Dr Kevin Brown, who is the Northern Region representative on the Global Diaspora Council. Linton, the CEO of the hospital, was present via Zoom.