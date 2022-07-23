Sterling ambition – Vanessa Wright fulfilling her dream of becoming an attorney despite challenges

Vanessa Wright is no stranger to adversity. Her life has never been an easy one. At the age of 12, Wright became a ward of the state at the Maxfield Park Children’s Home in Kingston. She lived there for over five years, and now lives with her foster mother in Prospect, St Thomas.

However, since 2020, the now 19-year-old Wright has been a beneficiary of educational support from Sterling Asset Management. In addition to the support Wright receives from Sterling, she also receives educational support from the Child Protection Agency in the areas of tuition, and travel expenses, which she says has opened up a lot of doors for her.

“Having the financial support I needed allowed me to continue my high school education through to sixth form. Sterling Asset Management made applying to law school possible. Maxfield Park Children’s Home helped me become more focused and to be able to see the goal and go for it,” she said.

With hopes of becoming a human rights lawyer, Wright is determined to achieve her goals and is awaiting confirmation of her attendance at The University of the West Indies Faculty of Law in September 2022.

Hailed as a hard-working and promising student, Richard Lawrence, programme officer at the Maxfield Park Children’s Home, shares, “Vanessa Wright came into care at the Maxfield Park Children’s Home and was able to work herself to the top academically.

“She has shown responsibility and has risen to the occasion, allowing her to be successful in her local exams – CXC and Unit 1 CAPE subjects. While she was at the home she would take part in different activities and she represented the home on different occasions. She deserves everything she’s getting now,” he continued.

Wright believes that becoming a lawyer will help her cause in advocating for human rights, and Sterling Asset Management’s leadership team has committed to assisting her in furthering her education. She shared, “I have a personal interest in standing up for people’s rights. You will see me speaking up for others, as I am a supporter of truth and justice, which is why I decided to pursue law.”

She said she is grateful to Sterling Asset Management for their dedication, commitment and consistency. “[They are] very reliable and religiously sends money for travel and lunch expenses without me having to follow up. And I look forward to the emails from Mrs Valentine also. We often communicate through email, and she sends her words of encouragement and advice. I am really grateful,” said Wright. Michelle Valentine is Sterling’s assistant vice-president of marketing and communications.

Wright has also been offered a summer internship in Sterling Asset Management’s accounting department. “We’ve taken the approach that corporate social responsibility is an important part of the company’s values. We’re passionate about building the minds of our future leaders and believe that every child should have the right to a good education,” said Charles Ross, president and chief executive officer of Sterling Asset Management.

Sterling Asset Management is involved with several charitable projects, including Calabar High School, the Franciscan Ministries and the Maxfield Park Children’s Home. They also support Phoenix Lodge charities through their annual golf tournament. In recognition of the challenges the pandemic presented to Jamaica, Sterling has also provided donations to senior citizens’ homes as well as to healthcare professionals at public hospitals.