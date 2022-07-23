Sat | Jul 23, 2022

Vessel on fire in Kingston Harbour

Published:Saturday | July 23, 2022 | 12:58 PM

A vessel caught fire in the Kingston Harbour on Saturday afternoon.

The Jamaica Fire Brigade initially reported that a ship was ablaze.

Photos and videos of the scene show what appeared to be a small vessel on fire.

Public Relations Officer Emeleo Ebanks says the brigade was alerted at 12:31 p.m.

Two fire units have been dispatched. 

More to come.

