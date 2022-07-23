Vessel on fire in Kingston Harbour

A vessel caught fire in the Kingston Harbour on Saturday afternoon.

The Jamaica Fire Brigade initially reported that a ship was ablaze.

Photos and videos of the scene show what appeared to be a small vessel on fire.

Public Relations Officer Emeleo Ebanks says the brigade was alerted at 12:31 p.m.

Two fire units have been dispatched.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

More to come.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.