Vessel on fire in Kingston Harbour
Published:Saturday | July 23, 2022 | 12:58 PM
A vessel caught fire in the Kingston Harbour on Saturday afternoon.
The Jamaica Fire Brigade initially reported that a ship was ablaze.
Photos and videos of the scene show what appeared to be a small vessel on fire.
Public Relations Officer Emeleo Ebanks says the brigade was alerted at 12:31 p.m.
Two fire units have been dispatched.
More to come.
