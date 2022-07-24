UPDATE: Police believe arson behind blaze at St Catherine Parish Court admin building

The police suspect that a second fire in less than two months at the administrative building of the St Catherine Parish Court in Spanish Town may have been a case of arson.

Dozens of files have reportedly been damaged.

A police investigator said the area was now a crime scene but declined to give further details.

A spokesperson at the Spanish Town Fire Station said the blaze was been extinguished some time after nine o'clock Sunday morning.

The official said the station was alerted about 7:34 a.m. on Sunday after fire was observed coming from the court building where records are kept.

It is unclear what started the fire on the building that forms part of the historic Emancipation Square where the St Catherine Municipal Corporation headquarters is also located.

The fire official said investigations have started.

On June 14, a blaze was confined to the roof, which is yet to be repaired. The cause remains unknown.

That fire came amid mayhem that day throughout the Old Capital that prompted the imposition of a brief state of public emergency.

- Rasbert Turner and Ruddy Matthison

