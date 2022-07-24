UPDATE | Two killed, more than 20 hospitalised following St Ann bus crash

Two persons have been confirmed dead, and more than 20 others hospitalised following a motor vehicle crash on the Llandovery main road in Runaway Bay, St Ann on Sunday morning.

Chief executive officer of the St Ann's Bay Hospital, Delroy Morgan provided the update.

Morgan says a male and a female were pronounced dead on arrival.

Twenty-five persons are hospitalised. Of that number 19 are males.

The chief administrator says three persons are awaiting surgery.

The families of the victims are currently gathering at the hospital for a briefing to take place around noon.

The incident involved two public passenger buses - a Toyota Hiace and a Toyota Coaster bus.

There's a pile-up of traffic in the area.

Many of the motorists are on their way from the Reggae Sumfest music festival that finished early Sunday morning in Montego Bay, St James.

- David Salmon and Carl Gilchrist

