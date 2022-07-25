Almost 80 new streetlights installed across St Catherine; 266 lights repaired

The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) said it has heightened its response to streetlight repairs – repairing 266 streetlights in St Catherine, including the Municipality of Portmore, during the month of June.

The report on the company's activities was made in the last Municipal Corporation and Parish Council meetings for the parish.

Reporting on St Catherine, Customer Care Manager for the parish, Howard Whiteley, explained that JPS teams had installed 79 new LED lights across the municipality of Portmore and parish of St Catherine combined.

He also made note of the work of teams on the ground, which have changed 72 poles across St Catherine as part of efforts to improve the local infrastructure, in light of the hurricane season, as well as to maintain general safety standards.

In the neighbouring parishes of Clarendon and Manchester, JPS reported a total of 59 streetlights having been repaired for the month of June, with 21 new streetlights being installed in Manchester.

JPS teams have also been keen to maintain clear lines, with a total of 60 kilometers of debushing having taken place between the two parishes.

Operations manager for Manchester, Devon Willis, noted that the parish leadership has been seeking to address any outstanding issues in the parish.

Likewise, Customer Care Manager for Clarendon, Kareen Jackson, has committed to escalating any queries from the council in an effort to have them resolved.

