CASE students get insight into bottling water

Students from the College of Agriculture Science and Education recently toured the Lifespan Spring Water factory in Portland.

“This tour provided technical and practical exposure to the students, they were exposed to our safety practices,” Robert Scott, general manager of Lifespan, said. He said the students were able see how the water is procured and bottled.

“The tour was quite informative and interesting. It was a good visit,” Lorenzo Hume, adjunct lecturer said.

In addition to understanding the procedures used in water bottling, the students were shown a series of laboratory analysis tests which are used to ensure the quality of the product.

“It was very good – I learnt a lot. I didn’t know that the company blows its own bottles and the process was fascinating to watch. Very interesting,” Shandean Ewan, a student, said.

The introduction to Lifespan was made by Scott, followed by a safety briefing by the quality assurance manager, Nickiesha McLeod. The tour then took place in two groups, each being led by McLeod and plant manager, Clarence Peart.

“Each bottle of Lifespan Spring Water goes through rigorous testing to ascertain quality, taste and mineral content, prior to bottling. We were extremely happy to host the students. Undoubtedly they have learned and gleaned from their experience,” Scott said.