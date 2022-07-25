Cases at St Catherine courts to be rescheduled due to fire

The administrative office for the St Catherine Parish Court has been closed until further notice following yesterday's fire.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated by the Jamaica Fire Brigade and the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

Arson is suspected.

Chief Parish Court Judge Chester Crooks says due to the damage caused by the blaze, full operations of the main court and its outstations in Linstead, Old Harbour and Portmore will be impacted in the short term.

“Access to the court's office will be scaled-down until further notice,” said Crooks.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He said matters previously scheduled for the main parish court and its outstations will still be heard.

Members of the public who have matters listed for Monday, July 25 should therefore attend court in order to be advised of the new dates for their cases.

For further information, members of the public may contact the Court Administration Division at 876-754-8337 or email us at customerservice@cad.gov.jm.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.