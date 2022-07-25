Clansman Gang Trial | Resumption delayed due to absence of accused gangster

The resumption of the Clansman-One Don Gang trial was delayed this morning after one of the alleged gangsters reportedly refused to attend the sitting.

The information was disclosed by Chief Justice Bryan Sykes who noted that he was advised that defendant Ted Prince opted not to be present and was not been brought to court.

Prince's lawyer advised the court, by way of a message, that he was taken by surprise and that he was trying to find out what was behind his client's action.

Sykes, as a result, adjourned the court for 20 minutes to await further word on the situation.

Some time later, Prince arrived at court, which allowed the trial to resume.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

No explanation was given for his delayed appearance.

Prince is among 28 defendants who are on trial in the Home Circuit Court along with reputed leader Andre 'Blackman' Bryan.

The defendants are being tried on an indictment with 14 counts under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organizations) Act and the Firearms Act.

Initially, 33 defendants were indicted but five were freed.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.