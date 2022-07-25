Ex-worker arrested over courthouse fire

A former male employee of the St Catherine Parish Court has been arrested in connection with Sunday's suspected arson at the court's administrative building.

Head of the St Catherine North police division Howard Chambers says he was held during an operation yesterday.

He is to face questioning.

The police also recovered a quantity of cash during the operation.

An investigator told The Gleaner that cops are still searching for the main suspect in the matter.

During the investigation of the fire on Sunday, it was revealed that larceny formed a part of the incident.

Firefighters and the police were alerted to the fire about 7:32 a.m.

Two units from the Spanish Town Fire Department contained the blaze, which was seen coming from the civil registry department, from which most of the clerks work.

Crime-scene detectives cordoned off the area after they discovered that a vault had been broken into and an undetermined amount of cash taken.

The police believe that the intruder(s) gained access to the building through a front door, broke into the vault, and then started the fire before escaping.

This is the second fire in two months at the same location.

On June 14, fire of unknown origin destroyed a section of the court's office.

- Rasbert Turner

