Former senator Barry Wahrmann dies

Former senator and councillor in St Mary Barrington Wahrmann has died.

The Gleaner has been unable to ascertain details surrounding his passing.

However, Robert Montague, Member of Parliament for Western St Mary, where Wahrmann served, expressed sadness at his death in a message on Whatsapp.

He was the councillor for the Carron Hall division.

Wahrmann was a candidate for the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) in the 1976 general election where he was beaten by AGR Byfield in his quest for the Western St Mary seat.

Wahrmann, who was a farmer, also served as board chairman at the College of Agriculture, Science and Education (CASE) in Portland.

