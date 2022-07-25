Glowing tributes paid to Omar Francis

Late councillor candidate, and chairman of Spanish Hospital Board Management, Omar Francis, was laid to rest on Saturday, July 17. It was clear that he made an indelible mark in the lives of many.

“He was very caring and his death still hurts, we are asking why,” Phyllis Jemison said. “Even though he was not an elected representative he was a caring person who believes in education. I am unemployed and Omar helped with lunch money and books for my two children, ever since school reopened, he was a great human being.”

The name Omar, also affectionately called Shane, was on the lips of many who transcended political boundaries to pay homage to his impactful life.

“A no politics mi a preach, but mi PNP and mi affi show Omar him respect, a good yute,” Marlon Duhaney, a mourner said.

Friends, family and wellwishers paid their last respects to Francis at the Diamond Acres Seventh-Day Adventist Church Diamond Estate St Catherine.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The newly built church was packed to capacity – Prime Minister Andrew Holness; State Minister in the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Alando Terrelonge; Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries Pearnel Charles Jr; Member of Parliament for Saint Catherine North Eastern, Kerensia Morrison; Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security Zavia Mayne and other elected representatives were among those present.

Prime Minister Holness said Francis made a great contribution in all spheres of life. He said that it showed in the crowd, which turned out to pay the respects.

This is a large funeral, it is an indication on the life which Omar lived,” Holness said.

TOUCHED MANY LIVES

In her tribute Kerensia Morrison said Francis was a teacher, which helped her in parts of her constituency.

“ I remember Omar took me to a house call ‘Big Yaad’ in Riversdale, we talked to the occupants and he told me, dem not going vote for you, but as a politician never let anyone said that you ignore them,” Morrison said. “He touched many lives, as he touched mine, there was such promise in Omar.”

They all gave glowing tributes on the life of Francis and the impact he had made while aspiring to be a councillor for the Point Hill Municipal division.

Dr Christopher Tufton was almost drawn to tears as he spoke about his friend and prospective councillor for a division in his West Central, St Catherine constituency.

“Omar was a great human being, one in whom I was pleased and could depend on at a moment’s notice,”Dr Tufton said. “It’s difficult for me and I know his family must be hurting even more. This is sad and St Catherine and Jamaica lost a man with great potential who was willing to serve.”

Even those not formally listed for tributes made presentations.

“Bwoy dis spoil a so dem did love him,” Marlene Edwards said, “This was a great yute we really love him badly jah know.”

Hi cousin, Ashanae Fuller, said she still had not come to terms with Francis’ death.

“When my brother told me that Shane dead mi almost faint and all now mi can’t believe him dead,” Fuller said.

W“[I am] hurt badly, he was so young, talented and caring, it’s very hard for us and we miss him, but God knows best,” Marcia Johnson Knight said.

The people who turned up even though there was a separate tent the crowds overflowed.

There were glowing tributes for the budding politician who was described as gone too soon.

Francis born March 23, 1988, died in a single vehicle accident along the Kitson Town main road on June 13.

The eulogy was read by his brother O’Jhai Francis who had to be consoled while painfully highlighting his brother’s achievements and ambition. The homily was conducted by Pastor Itimar James who prayed for the healing of those who are hurting. He told them that Francis legacy of selflessness will live on.

Francis was interred at the family plot in Crawle, Riversdale, St Catherine.