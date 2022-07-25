Holland Bamboo Avenue in St Elizabeth to be reduced to single lane

Effective tomorrow, the Holland Bamboo main road in St. Elizabeth will be reduced to single lane traffic, intermittently, for the next six weeks, in order to facilitate rehabilitative works.

The activities that will include considerable patching works along the five kilometers stretch is being undertaken through a special programme by the National Works Agency (NWA).

According to Community Relations Officer for the NWA's Southern Region, Howard Hendriks, some $7 million is to be spent on the activities. Contractors working on behalf of the NWA will, among other things, be removing soft spots, reshaping sections of the corridor and improving the base.

“The work on this main road will facilitate easier movement of road users travelling to and from communities such as Ginger Hill, New Market, Black River, Santa Cruz and Goshen. The roadway also serves as a major link to communities in neighboring parishes such as Whitehouse and Savanna-la-Mar in Westmoreland, as well as Mandeville and Porus in Manchester,” said the NWA in a press release.

Motorists and pedestrians are advised to obey the instructions of the flagmen and traffic signs that are posted along this busy corridor.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.