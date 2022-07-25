Iterboreale pumping station to improve water supply

Several communities in South East St Mary and to parts of Portland will now benefit from water distribution following the commissioning of the Iterboreale Well station on Thursday.

Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Matthew Samuda, was guest speaker at the commissioning ceremony at the National Water Commission Iterboreale pumping station. He stated that the Government is committed to provide potable water to every community.

“Communities in Islington, Nutsfield and Highgate…. communities right across the length and breadth – certainly going into central St Mary – will benefit from this service,” Samuda said.

“Between 30,000 to 40,000 people are going to benefit from a better supply. This is something that we are happy to be a part of, and there is additional work which was carried out on 4.8 kilometres of pipeline between Windsor Castle and Hart Hill (Portland) at a cost of $62 million. We are doing what we need to do to manage the pumping stations to connect the distribution network.

RELIABLE WATER SUPPLY

“We have far too much theft of water in Jamaica. The NWC, and certainly this regional team, is willing to work around the clock to connect all those who request these connections, once they are within areas that we can connect. There is absolutely no need to steal water. We are making it a point of duty to ensure that every single week we are bringing more and more people closer to reliable water supply, “he added.

Approximately $25 million was spent for the improvement of the Iterboreale water supply system, which will benefit more than 40 communities in Highgate, Islington, and Nutsfield, along with other communities in Annotto Bay, Enfield, Dover, Epsom, and parts of west Portland.

Earlier, Member of Parliament (MP) for South East St Mary Dr Norman Dunn spoke about the need for adequate water distribution. According to him, this continues to affect the daily lives of his constituents, who over the years, have received water on a regulated basis.

“I am very happy to see the commissioning of this well, which will alleviate the plight faced by residents in parts of this constituency. I am anticipating also that some attention will be given to the commissioning of the Chovy (Junction) water scheme, which will allow for adequate distribution to other communities, “said Dunn.

Mayor of Port Maria Richard Creary said that the commissioning of the Iterboreale pumping station will go a far way in alleviating the many challenges faced by residents in varied communities in St Mary, who are faced with water shortage, and are heavily dependent on the trucking of piped water as the drought condition continues to worsen.

Central St Mary MP Dr Morais Guy said the commissioning of the station will provide well-needed distribution to residents in central St Mary.