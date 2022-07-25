PNPYO president blasts government on crime and youth development

Ruddy Mathison, Gleaner Writer

President of the People's National Party Youth Organisation (PNPYO) Gabriela Morris has accused the Government of failing to adequately manage crime and its impact on youths.

Speaking during the public session of the organisation's national council meeting at the GC Foster College in Spanish Town, St Catherine on Sunday, Morris charged that more has to be done to put Jamaica on a better path.

Morris, who was recently elected, contended that the Andrew Holness-led Administration has not done enough to cauterise crime.

"It is a well-known fact that youths are both the perpetrators and the victims of crime, but instead of confronting the issue, we have a government in this country that would rather to pass unconstitutional measures than actually do some work that will curb the crime problem in this country," stated Morris to applause from party supporters.

She continued: "Comrades, we are a party that cares and we see the challenges that are facing young people across Jamaica. We see that many young people are hopeless, we see that many young people fear for their lives every day, we see that many young people are just worried and are looking for the next way out."

Morris called for Jamaicans to give support to families that have been impacted by crime and violence, highlighting the case of Donna-lee Donaldson.

A high-level police probe is currently underway into the disappearance of the 24-year-old.

"I want to put the Prime Minister and the police on notice, stop gwaan like unuh nuh notice people across this country need hope," Morris said in an appeal to the authorities.

She urged the government to tackle youth unemployment.

