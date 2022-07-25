PSOJ launches social transformation project

The Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ), in partnership with the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), will launch a $2-billion, five-year, social transformation and renewal initiative, dubbed ‘Project STAR’, today, Monday, at 8:30 p.m.

Hosted by Miss Kitty, Project STAR will take the form of a live televised One Love Conversation – a series of sensitive, but necessary discussions designed to stimulate the mindset shift critical for real change.

Project STAR will look to deliver a range of proven social interventions to between 10 and 20 underinvested communities. The roll-out will begin in September in east downtown Kingston, then in May Pen and Savanna-la-Mar.

“Project STAR was born out of a sincere belief that positive change is always possible … and that every Jamaican community can thrive, if given the right resources,” said Project STAR co-chair Keith Duncan, adding, “It will take an all-of-society approach, but the goal is the social and economic transformation of target communities – driven by a mindset change, and delivered through a suite of customised community-building activities.”

Project STAR will employ an evidence-based approach. To achieve this, the PSOJ has engaged key collaborators, including researcher Deanna Ashley of the Violence Prevention Alliance (VPA), analytics consultancy firm Project ALPHA, headed by Parris Lyew-Ayee, Jr, and Larren Peart of Bluedot Insights.

In addition to having a learning framework guided by Nadiya Figueroa, Project STAR will benefit from the PSOJ leveraging its management expertise and resources.

The project was initiated by PSOJ President Keith Duncan and will be managed by 25-year social development veteran Saffrey Brown, former general manager of Jamaica National Foundation and outgoing CVSS chairperson.